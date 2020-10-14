Posted: Oct 14, 2020 6:28 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 8:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona announced on Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the homicide case tying back to Bartlesville.

According to the PCSD, the Fugitive Investigative Strike Team and Border Interdiction Unit located at arrested 21-year-old Daylan Jacob Thornton (pictured) at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The arrest resulted from a long-term investigation conducted by the PCSD's Homicide Unit into the remains of 66-year-old Steven Mark Brashear (pictured below), which were discovered in Pima Canyon last December.

Thornton was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center for First Degree Murder, Abandonment of a Dead Body, Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, Theft of Credit Card, and Taking the Identity of Another.

Another related article can be found here. The release from the PCSD can be found here.