Posted: Oct 14, 2020 1:57 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

For the month of September, Pawhuska Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy said officers issued 120 citations and added that she has noticed people coming to City Hall to pay those fines. More important than that, Hennesy says the joint effort between the police force and Grand Lake Mental Health Hospital has been running smoothly for just over a year now.

This is a program former police chief Nick Silva started in which officers can get get instant face-to-face communication to a person who may need help with a health professional should the need arise. Hennesy says they have also made some changes making the program even better.

To get in contact with the Pawhuska Grand Lake Medical Health Center, call 918-604-6054.