Posted: Oct 14, 2020 1:27 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 1:49 PM

Garrett Giles

A couple Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with the Washington County Sheriff's Office have a new look.

Sheriff Scott Owen said they were able to buy a couple new trucks recently. He said they've had the old decals for 12 years now, and they felt it was time to enhance the color with a dark green and gold on the trucks. The WCSO also wanted to show off the badge of the office with the new trucks.

The badge on the truck is identical to the badge the WCSO's deputies wear. Sheriff Owen said they added an American flag to the design. He said they even added "In God We Trust" to the fender of the trucks because that's what they believe in.

Reflective chevrons were also added to the back of the trucks to bring the trucks up to public safety standards. Sheriff Owen said the WCSO is being taught through a Traffic Incident Management System that the Washington County Emergency Management team has put on. He said WCEM Director Kary Cox has been an excellent instructor for law enforcement, fire departments, and other first responders on how to stay safe on the road when handling traffic incidents and more.

There are plans to purchase three more trucks and possibly some Dodge Chargers to add to the WCSO's fleet. Sheriff Owen said they expect to have the design of these vehicles match the design of the new trucks the WCSO has acquired. He said it cost $300 a piece to have the trucks outfitted by Cody Meade.

Sheriff Owen said they're happy to buy a couple of new trucks. He said some of the WCSO's vehicles are over 100,000 to 140,000 miles now, so they want to stay ahead of the curb and use the taxpayers dollars to the best advantage for the citizens.