Posted: Oct 14, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 10:22 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,121 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s situation update. 13 new deaths are being reported statewide, six of which are being reported in Oklahoma County. Over 700 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the Coronavirus.

Washington County remains at 125 active cases. Osage County is down one active since Tuesday and is listing 224 active cases. Nowata County is reported to have 52 active cases, a decrease of two cases.

