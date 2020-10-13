Posted: Oct 13, 2020 3:34 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 3:34 PM

Max Gross

A 25-year sentence was handed down for a man who entered a guilty plea for lighting several fires in Bartlesville. Michael Heneby was sentenced in Washington County District court in September after waiving his right to a jury trial.

The crime spree started in Bartlesville in July 2017. Between that time and February 2018, the Bartlesville Fire Department responded to 16 fires in the area south of 14th Street and between Santa Fe and Penn Avenue. Heneby used a strategy where he emptied and aerosol can into a pillowcase and lit the pillow case on fire before throwing it into the structure. Heneby had also been connected to 47 fires in Antioch, California.