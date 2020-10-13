Posted: Oct 13, 2020 12:38 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 12:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners took no action regarding making possible amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned buildings. They did, however talk about a problem they are beginning to run into regarding how much time employees will be able to take off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy explains the problem.

Bellamy says a problem she sees developing from this is employees showing up to work who are sick. She added that this already happened before the COVID-19 virus, but the county needs to develop some sort of guidelines in which to follow. Bellamy has been in contact with legal counsel on how to move forward.