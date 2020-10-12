Posted: Oct 12, 2020 2:09 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2020 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A head on collision occurred on Nowata Road near Tri County Tech in Bartlesville on Monday afternoon.

According to Captain Jay Hastings with the Bartlesville Police Department, a car turned west out of the Tri County Tech parking lot and collided with an eastbound vehicle. The two car accident was reported at 2:40 p.m. on Monday.

Bartlesville EMS was on the scene but no one was injured and taken to the hospital. Captain Hastings said there were no passengers in either vehicle, just drivers.