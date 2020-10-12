Posted: Oct 12, 2020 1:15 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2020 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The 16th annual Tallgrass Music Festival, originally scheduled for June, is set to take place this weekend at the Skiatook Sports Complex.

Starting at 6 in the evening on Thursday, there will be an open jam session for anyone who would like to get on stage and perform. Friday evening will feature the likes of Fire Lane, SpringStreet and the Baker Family with music beginning at 6 p.m. The music will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and go well into the evening. Cliff Top and The Roving Gamblers will be among the performers that evening.

Admission to the event is free, but festival organizers request that the public practice social distancing and if unable to stay at a safe distance from others, they ask that a mask be worn during that time.