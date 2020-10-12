Posted: Oct 12, 2020 12:19 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2020 12:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, will be holding a citizen's academy every Tuesday starting October 27th and running through Tuesday, December 8th. Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and locations will rotate between Pawhuska and Bartlesville. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden explains some of the topics the class will cover.

Steve Talburt with the Osage County Sheriff's Office tells the public why it would be beneficial to be a part of something like the citizen's academy.

There is no cost to participate and the only thing particapants need to bring is ammunition. To sign-up, go to citizensacademy@ocso.net.