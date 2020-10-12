News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 11:55 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2020 12:05 PM
City Matters: Halloween, CARES Act, Finances and Streets
Tom Davis
Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey, City Engineer Micha Siemers and City Finance Directo Jason Muninger comprised the CITY MATTERS roundtable on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 on Monday.
Mike Bailey talked a little about Halloween stating that it is on October 31st in Bartlesville As far as COVID-19 and restrictions on trick or treating, Bailey says Bartlesville is following state guidelines on all matters regarding COVID-19. So far, he has has not seen any specific guidance from the state.
During CITY MATTERS, Bailey said the city of Bartlesville did receive monies for the CARES Act and had put that to use. What was left over will be saved for city uses next year.
Finance/Treasury/City Clerk Jason Muninger reported that although revenues are down from from last year, the city is still $550,000 over budget projections.
City Engineer Mich Siemers gave an up on the streets that are being repaired and also talked about the use of a substance known as reclaimate that is being put on top of some street surfaces to see in a few years if the substance is doing a good job of prederving the roads before investing in it to apply on all city streets.
« Back to News