Posted: Oct 12, 2020 11:01 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2020 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

Perennial candidate for congress, Evelyn Rogers, appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday to refamiliarize herself with potential voters while on the air. Rogers anncounced that she has changed parties going into this election, but not her values.

Previously, Rogers has run as a Republican. She is running as an Independent this time around.

Rogers wants people to know that she is a pro-life candidate, and if elected, she would like to repeal or replace Obamacare, lower taxes and balance the federal budget.

Evelyn Rogers holds an associate’s degree in nursing and psychology, a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management, a master’s degree in practical theology and another master’s degree in library and information studies.

She faces incumbent GOP candidate Kevin Hern and Democrat Kojo Amasea Ceasar in the Tuesday, November 3rd general election.