Posted: Oct 12, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2020 10:56 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,104 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s situation update. Six new deaths are being reported, none of them local. The latest report says 758 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 115 active cases. Osage County is listed to have 217 active cases. Nowata County is reporting 51 active cases.

