Posted: Oct 12, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2020 9:54 AM

Garrett Giles

State Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville recently received the Guardian Award from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in Oklahoma for her support of Oklahoma’s small business owners.

NFIB thanked Senator Daniels for all that she does for Oklahoma’s small business community on Twitter over the weekend. The Guardian Award is the NFIB's top award.

In June, Sen. Daniels was also recognized by the Research Institute for Economic Development for her support of Oklahoma businesses, economic growth and job creation. Then, Sen. Daniels said if we don't have a strong economy, and strong businesses and employers in Oklahoma, we will have fewer jobs. She said it is important that people improve the quality of their own lives in order to do the taxes they pay while improving the quality of life of those who rely on government services.

The Bartlesville Republican had a 100-percent voting record on the ten economic development and business bills tracked by RIED during the 2020 legislative session. This is the second time Sen. Daniels has received this honor. The last time she had a perfect score was in 2017. The senator's cumulative average since her freshman year in 2017 stands at 94-percent.

