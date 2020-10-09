Posted: Oct 09, 2020 11:19 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2020 11:19 AM

Garrett Giles

A fatality accident occurred on southbound Highway 75 near Ramona at West 3500 Road.

Sheriff Scott Owen said the accident involved a single vehicle hitting a horse shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Friday. He said the driver was found with critical injuries and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate the fatality accident. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Ramona Police Department, the Ramona Fire Department, and Washington County Emergency Management assisted the OHP with traffic control and scene management.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.