Posted: Oct 09, 2020 9:15 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2020 9:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Let’s Celebrate! We all have that one special memory of the best birthday party, a remarkable reunion, or the most beautiful wedding you have ever seen. If you have ever planned an event you know how hard it is to track down all of the different types of services you will need to pull off such an event. You know the struggles of finding reliable connections to make your special day one of a kind. How would you like to find all of these connections in one place?

Join us for the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 3rd Annual Celebration and Wedding Showcase at Price Tower Plaza and Tower Center at Unity Square, Sunday, October 11th, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Enjoy browsing booths featuring a wide variety of services and products you need to make your event the best it can be. Come and go as you please, register for door prizes from participating businesses, including a $100 shopping spree at the vendor(s) of your choice.

Promotions Director Tine Romine said the location will be spacious and will allow for social distancing. She said you are invited to come out and have fun while staying safe .

Enjoy beautiful downtown Bartlesville. This venue can be utilized for many different occasions, from weddings to banquets and family reunions to luncheons, with stunning architecture and views of Downtown Bartlesville you are guaranteed to have gorgeous photos!

This year’s event will feature products and services from: Bargain Center, Bartlesville Community Center, Bartlesville Print Shop, Bartlesvilleweddings.com, Ben’s Tire & Auto, Bluestem Body, Bridal by Sand Creek Designs, Cactus Hill Flower Co. In Nowata, Cole’s Rental, Crossing 2nd, Danielle Weaver/State Farm Agency, Double G Bulldogs, El Rincon, Ettingers, Glamor Pets Grooming, Jan-L’s Flowers & Gifts in Coffeyville, Karalyn’s Closet Boutique, LPL Painting, Laver’s Aesthetics LLC, Lookin’ Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning + Jim’s Formal Wear, Marland Mansion, Mazzio’s, Melody’s Cuisine, Price Tower, Robin Mackey’s Photography, Roots & Blooms Floral Design, Scott Gillette/Farmers Insurance Agency, Sculpt Pod Pro, Signature Homestyles & Fragrance Lamps with Cathy Thompson, The Candy Basket, The Edge Salon, The Room at the Top, Thunder Martial Arts, Timber Oaks Event Venue, United Linen, Visit Coffeyville, Windle's Rock and Jewelry, & more.