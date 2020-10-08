Posted: Oct 08, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 2:03 PM

Trey Stumpff

Unity Square is coming alive one final time this fall as the Bartlesville Community Center hosts Jazz on The Plazz on Saturday, October 17th at 3:00 p.m. for the final concert of the Sizzlin Summer Series.

Headlining the free concert is Jazz Saxophonist Jermaine Mondaine and his band. Mondiane is a Muskogee, Oklahoma native and has been playing in the jazz scene for over 30 years.

The Bartlesville Art Association will also be on hand for the event. Guests are encouraged to listen to the music and may paint while they enjoy the concert.

For more information on this event and other events happening at Unity Square you may visit their website unitysquarebville.com.

(photo courtesy of unity square)