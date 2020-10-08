Posted: Oct 08, 2020 10:42 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health was unable to release its latest COVID-19 numbers this morning because of technical difficulties. The health department says this is because of antiquated software and it should be updated in the next few hours.

As of Wednesday’s update, Washington County was reporting 89 active cases, while Osage County has 349 active cases and Nowata County is reported to have 21 active cases.

The COVID-19 alert map will be released tomorrow. Last week, Osage and Nowata Counties were in the orange, or moderate category, while Washington County was in the yellow, or low risk category.

We will have an update to this story as soon as it becomes available.