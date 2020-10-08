Posted: Oct 08, 2020 8:26 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 8:26 AM

Garrett Giles

The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville has announced that a Club member has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday.

In a statement, the organization said:

"Safety is the number one priority of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville, and we are doing everything possible to keep children, our staff, and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus... Effective today, Wednesday, Oct. 7th, we will temporarily close to prevent possible exposure to the virus."

During this time, the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville said they will complete a thorough sanitization and deep cleaning of all Club facilities to ensure that all kids, staff and volunteers are safe when they re-open.