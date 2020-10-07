Posted: Oct 07, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2020 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The League of Women Voters of Bartlesville is providing a valuable opportunity for community members to hear from all four Bartlesville City Council candidates at a forum at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15th, aired live on Bartlesville Radio, on channel 56 for Sparklight Cable television subscribers and on Facebook at LWVBartlesville.

Don’t miss this chance to hear from the Bartlesville City Council candidates. Jason Herr and Paul Stuart from Ward 2, and Jim Curd and Erik Terwey from Ward 3, who will share their positions and answer questions before a small audience of volunteers from the League of Women Voters and media in the city council chambers. The limited audience format is due to COVID-19 and the need to protect public health.

Community members are invited to submit questions ahead of time by contacting the League at bartlesvillelwv@gmail.com or during the forum by sending in questions to Facebook at LWVBartlesville.

Bartlesville LWV President Connie Lavoie said, “We continue to uphold our tradition of serving as a non-partisan source of information for voters. The League never supports a political party or individual candidate. Our focus is on helping citizens get ready to vote.”

Lavoie added that in the next few days League members will start delivering the Oklahoma Voter Guide to the Bartlesville and Dewey Public Libraries and other sites across the community. The Voter Guide contains information about the platforms of candidates, the two state questions, and details about voting in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

Voter information is also available at the Washington County Election Board, phone, 918.337.2850, open weekdays, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on the Oklahoma State Election Board website and voter portal, and Vote411.org.

Bartlesville Radio will host the House District 11 Candidate Forum between Democrat Emilie Tindle and Republican Wendi Stearman on Tuesday, Oct. 27th. More information on this forum will be provided in the days to come.