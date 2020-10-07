Posted: Oct 07, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2020 10:15 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,075 new COVID-19 cases in the state in its Wednesday situation update. Nine new deaths are being reported statewide but none of them are local. Hospitalizations are on an upward trend with 738 being listed in the latest report.

Washington County is reporting 89 active cases, an increase of 14 cases since Tuesday. Osage County is listed to have 349 active cases, a jump of 105 cases. Nowata County is reporting 21 active cases, an increase of two active cases.

