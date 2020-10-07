Posted: Oct 07, 2020 9:26 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2020 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise has launched Project 20/70 as a way to bring together the community. A 10-foot-tall steel hourglass-shaped time capsule has been constucted so that residents can preserve and share their memories with those who are alive in 2070.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jaimie Unkenholz with the Examiner Enterprise said, "SupCo Machining & Fabrication created the hourglass that is made of 836 carbon steel and has a railing just like the stereotypical hourglass." Unkenholz adds, "The time capsule will be housed in 4⅓-foot by 4⅓-foot top and bottom bases. Nearly 500 small capsules -- 3 inches in diameter and 10 inches in length -- will be available for individuals, community members, businesses and organizations to purchase and fill, with the caplets to be opened in 50 years."

All caplets will be held in the bottom base; the top base will be filled with items selected by a local committee charged with representing life in Bartlesville.

You can attend the Project 20/70 dedication ceremony Saturday, October 10, at 6pm at the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville where you can arrange to get a photo with the time capsule.

Each caplet is $50, and everyone who purchases one will receive a commemorative Project 20/70 keepsake. Proceeds from the project will be donated to a charity as yet undetermined.

To arrange to purchase a caplet, email bvilletimecapsule@gmail.com.

Major sponsors of the project are DSR and Patriot Auto Group.