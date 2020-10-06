Posted: Oct 06, 2020 2:13 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2020 2:13 PM

Nowata High School will be the site of the Bedlam Blood Battle set to take place next Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to obi.org. All donations will be tested for coronavirus antibodies to identify any potential convalescent plasma donors.

Masks will be required and an appointment is needed. Donors aged 16 or 17 must get parental consent before being tested for the COVID-19 antibodies. They are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma. All who donate will get their choice of an OU or OSU T-shirt.