Posted: Oct 06, 2020 1:12 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2020 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Public School System has announced a third instance of a student or staff member testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 15 days.

The first report came on Monday, September 21st when an elementary school teacher tested positive for the virus. The teacher, along with all other faculty and staff members who were in direct contact with the individual went into quarantine for 14 days.

The second incident came a week later when it was announced that two students at the elementary school tested positive for the coronavirus. Once again, the two students, and anyone who had been in direct contact with the students, went into quarantine and will be there for 14 days.

The latest report came out on Monday, when it was announced that a student at the junior high tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has been in contact with this individual will quarantine for a 14-day period from the last day of exposure.

In all cases, Barnsdall Schools is working in tandem with the Osage County Health Department on contact tracing. The district states that once they learn of a positive case, they call the Health Department to begin seeing who else may need to go into quarantine. Classroom seating charts and an analysis of student activities are considered when making this determination.

The school stresses that they are following CDC guidelines to limit potential spread of the virus. If a student begins showing coronavirus symptoms, parents or guardians are encouraged to schedule a COVID-19 test. Free testing is available at the Osage County Health Department.