Posted: Oct 06, 2020 12:20 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2020 12:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Coming up this Thursday, the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will be putting on a free outdoor event and fun is sure to be had by all who attend. There will be vendors on hand and a special cocktail hour as well. Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash says the main attraction of the evening will be the giveaway of a painting from local artist Cameron Free.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will take place in front of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Building in downtown Pawhuska. Nash says there will be plenty of room to spread out and social distance. For any questions, contact the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208.