Posted: Oct 06, 2020 10:45 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2020 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

ASAP General Stores has some good news to share with Mobile Pay users.

There are changes coming to the Mobile Pay discounts, but customers can still save up to 25-cents per gallon. Rick Kock, the President of ASAP Energy, Inc., said customers will receive 10-cents per gallon off all mobile transactions effective Thursday, Oct. 1st through Wednesday, March 31st, 2021. He said an additional 15-cents per gallon discount is available if payments are made through Direct Pay or the Phillips 66, 76, or Conoco Credit Card options.

Koch said it is a win-win for customers because the process in encrypted. He said no one could ever get ahold of your credit card data or access to your bank account information. You also save money.

This is a change from the previous discount offering, but customers can still save up to 25-cents per gallon. Mobile pay allows Customers to make safe and clean transactions at the pump and inside the ASAP General Stores, and with this continued dual discount of up to 25-cents per gallon they’ll never pay retail.

Koch said the app was developed by Phillips Petroleum and can be downloaded in the App Store. He said you can use the app at most ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 stores. You can use the app at all ASAP General Stores.

All you have to do is open the app at the pump and the GPS locator in your phone will turn on the pump automatically for you. Koch said all you have to do is select what pump you're at for a mostly contact free experience. Once you hang up the nozzle and the transaction is over, a receipt will appear on your app. Koch said you will need a Phillips 66 Credit Card or a debit directly from your bank account to use the app. He said you can also use the app when making purchases inside any ASAP General Store.

Additionally, customers can save up to 20¢ per gallon more at the following four ASAP General Store locations, when they purchase a Car Wash at the same time they make their fuel selection at the pump.