Posted: Oct 05, 2020 8:00 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2020 8:00 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville may be facing a slight roadblock in its Wastewater Reuse Project. This project would create an underground pipeline between the Tuxedo Wasterwaster treatment plant and County Road 1500 in northern Washington County. A small portion of the proposed pipeline will cross over the railroad owned by South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad LLC. Water utilities director Terry Lauritsen gives more detail.

In June, the city began negotiations with the railroad company in hopes of reaching a licensing agreement for use of the land. Lauritsen advised that city attorney Jess Kane was displeased with terms proposed by SKOR.

On Monday night the city council approved a resolution to engage the law firm of Taylor, Foster, Mallett, Downs, Ramsey, & Russell to assist with negotiations and legal proceeds. The law firm would only be necessary if negotiations are not fruitful in the near future. Lauritsen talks about the situation.

The city has received two separate federal grants to assist with this project that are time-sensitive. The law firm out of Tulsa has successfully handle cases of a similar nature previously. The City of Bartlesville is trying to create a drought resilient water supply for the 50 years.