Posted: Oct 05, 2020 12:54 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2020 12:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved an agreement by and between the Sheriff's Office Inmate Trust Fund and RAPID Financial Solutions on Monday morning.

Sheriff Scott Owen said this was part of the plan to get the Inmate Trust Fund on a debit card system for the inmates being released as opposed to writing them checks. He said this would bring the WCSO's books into compliance with the State Auditor and Inspector's Office guidelines.

The WCSO typically issues inmates a check when they're discharged from the jail. Sheriff Owen said this is for the inmates and their commissary fund. He said those funds can be anywhere from 10-15 cents to several thousand dollars. It just depends on how much an inmate came in with or put on their books.

Sheriff Owen said the agreement made on Monday puts the money directly in the hands of the inmates. He said they will not have the problem of inmates throwing away lower dollar checks.

Washington County's Jail Administrator James Pendergraft said they've noticed that low dollar checks haven't been cashed, which has caused a problem with reconcilement of the Inmate Trust Fund. When talking with RAPID on the phone, Pendergraft said he wanted to ensure the inmates would not be railroaded with fees and more. He said there will be no activation of the debit cards until the inmates start using the cards they're given.

If an inmate wants a check mailed them, they can get ahold of RAPID and make the necessary arrangements they need to make that happen. Lieutenant Pendergraft said the agreement with RAPID Financial Solutions will not cost the Washington County Sheriff's Office a dime to get set up. He said the cards will be shipped to the WCSO on RAPID's book-out.