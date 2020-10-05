Posted: Oct 05, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2020 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning where they looked to get a number of important things accomplished.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts informed the commissioners of another institutional facility spike in the Hominy area that occurred over the weekend. That puts the total number of active coronavirus cases in the county at 326.

District one commissioner Randall Jones told the public that as the weather turns colder this year, they will clear out the Records Building for the public to wait in while waiting to enter the Osage County Courthouse.

The commissioners signed paperwork so that crews can begin working on the McCord Senior Citizens Parking Lot and signed a request for payment for an INCOG Reap Grant Contract in District Two.

The commissioners signed a resolution to advertise six months bids for certain items such as tires, sand, road oil and grader blades. No utility permits were signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.