Posted: Oct 02, 2020 1:17 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2020 11:01 AM

Garrett Giles

An agreement by and between RAPID Financial Solutions and the Washington County Sheriff's Office Inmate Trust Fund may be approved when the Washington County Commissioners meet. The agreement will be presented by Sheriff Scott Owen and Lieutenant Pendergraft, the Jail Administrator.

Next, an Emergency Management Performance Grant agreement will be presented by Kary Cox, the Director for Washington County Emergency Management.

A proclamation for National 4-H Week to be held from Sunday, Oct. 4th through Saturday, Oct. 10th will be discussed, considered and possibly approved as well. The item will be presented by Washington County 4-H Members and Extension Educator Jenifer Harbour.

Later in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners may approve a request for salary and benefits for the County Election Board Secretary for the month of September. Then, a report from the Washington County Health Department may be approved.

A financial statement and reports of Certified Public Accountant, Washington County, Oklahoma, June 30th, 2020, from Turner and Associates PLC, Certified Public Accountants, checked by County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh and County Clerk Annette Smith may be approved.

Lastly, the Commissioners may approve the County Clerk's Cashbook and Summary Report for the month of September.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5th in the Commissioners' Meeting Room in the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.