Garrett Giles

The bridge deck for the Green Lake Bridge Project on County Road 4000 in District Three of Washington County could be poured next week.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said crews are anticipated to pour the bridge deck in the early part of next week. He said he believes they are looking to hold a bridge opening ceremony around Thanksgiving. He said it would be a blessing if he could hold another bridge opening ceremony this year.

Whenever the bridge opening ceremony occurs, it will be the second bridge opening ceremony Commissioner Dunlap has held in 2020. A bridge opening ceremony was held after the completion of the Bevan Creek Bridge Project in June.

Three beams were set for the Green Lake Bridge Project nearly two weeks ago (pictured). Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the beams are 110-feet long, and seven feet tall. He added that each beam weighs 55,000 pounds. Commissioner Dunlap said two cranes were used to install the beams for the Green Lake Bridge Project.

The current Green Lake Bridge Project, which sits two miles north of the Tulsa County line and one mile east of the Rogers County line on County Road 4000, spans approximately 110-feet over a big body of water. The estimated cost for that project is around $1-million.