Posted: Oct 02, 2020 10:56 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2020 10:58 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford spoke on the Senate floor this week in support of Supreme Court Justice Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s freedom to live her faith.

During his speech, Lankford pointed out that as soon as Judge Barrett was nominated, she was immediately attacked because of her Catholic religion. Sen. Lankford highlighted Article 6 of the Constitution, which says there is no religious test that should ever be required as a qualification for any office under the United States.

On the Senate floor, Lankford said:

“If the free exercise of religion has limitations on it, then it’s simply the freedom to worship or to have a named faith around you, but not to actually live your faith. But that’s not what we have in this country thankfully. We have a constitutionally protected right to the free exercise of religion. We have more the freedom of worship in the place of our choosing. We have the ability to live our faith freely 7 days a week and all aspects of our lives.”

Sen. Lankford said Judge Barrett should be judged by her skill and not by her religion. You can watch Sen. Lankford’s full address on the Senate floor below.