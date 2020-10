Posted: Oct 02, 2020 10:24 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2020 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

At Bartlesville High School, it's Virtual Day! The socially distant social gathering will take place on the football field from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets and masks are required.

Homecoming interviews conclude on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:25 with attendant Tony Morina and Rocky Shuman compliments of Arvest Bank.