Posted: Oct 01, 2020 11:34 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2020 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis and Trey Stumpff

Three Bartlesville men have been arrested and are being charged in connection to a homicide that took place last week.

Deante Williams and Trevon Lewis are being charged with first-degree murder and Eric Bartley is being charged with accessory to murder in the first degree. The three men are suspects in the death of Ryan Brown. The incident occurred within the Bartlesville City limits of Osage County.

On Wednesday September 30th, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Bartlesville Police Department, were able to locate Lewis and Bartley at an apartment complex in Bartlesville. Williams was identified by officers as leaving the apartment complex in a vehicle and was detained by officers.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with the Bartlesville Police Department and Bartlesville EMS responded to a phone call on Wednesday, September 23rd and the subject, later identified as Ryan Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The three men will be arranged before an Osage County District Judge on Friday.