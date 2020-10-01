Posted: Oct 01, 2020 11:12 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2020 11:13 AM

Ty Loftis

Homecoming interviews continue with Pawhuska High School students on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 AM 1500 this evening at 5:20 p.m. This evening's program will feature senior attendant Jozelyn Brace and senior escort Jamar Goff. These interviews are being brought to you by Triangle Serum and The Steel Horse.

Tune in tomorrow to hear from Arianna Soliano, Tel Richardson and Cody Starr. Tomorrow is Spirit Overalls Day at Pawhuska High School. The pep assembly will take place at 10 a.m. and the parade will begin at 3 p.m. on the corner of Eighth and Kihekah. Ave. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Ormond Beach Memorial Stadium.