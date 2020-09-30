Posted: Sep 30, 2020 11:16 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 11:16 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Republican Party will be hosting a grand opening of the WCGOP Headquarters for the 2020 election season on Thursday, Oct. 1st at 3:30 p.m.

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to perform a ribbon cutting ceremony for the occasion. After the ribbon cutting, the Washington County GOP will host the Chamber’s Business After Hours program. Business After Hours will last until 5:30 p.m.

The WCGOP will be headquartered in the Oakley Building at the corner of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville.