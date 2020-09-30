Posted: Sep 30, 2020 9:40 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2020 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

The Democrat candidate for the Oklahoma House District 11 seat offered her thoughts on State Questions 805 and 814 on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Wednesday.

Emilie Tindle supports SQ 805 which prohibits a convicted person's former felony convictions from being used to calculate future punishments; provides for sentence modifications for eligible persons.

As for SQ 814, Tindle says she has yet to make her mind on the measure that decreases payments made to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund from 75% to 25%, directs the legislature to appropriate money from the fund to secure federal matching funds for the state's Medicaid program. Tindle says she is seeking more information in the issue before deciding how she vote on it.

Tindle says she recently had a good visit with Collinsville Police Chief Matt Burke and is looking forward to her visit this week with Bartlesville Chief Tracy Roles.

Tindle faces Republican Wendi Stearman for the open OK House District 11 seat in the Tuesday, November 3rd General Election.