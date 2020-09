Posted: Sep 29, 2020 11:36 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2020 11:36 AM

Ty Loftis

A week ago, Osage County had less than 100 active covid-19 cases. That has since risen to 235 cases, including an increase of 101 from Monday. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts explains where the cause may be coming from.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says that 155 cases are coming out of the city of Hominy.