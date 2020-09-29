Posted: Sep 29, 2020 11:20 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2020 11:20 AM

Garrett Giles

At Bartlesville High School, it's Olympics Day aka Sports / Jersey Day.

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday with attendant Natalie Pittser and Paul Higgs compliments of Arvest Bank.

Wednesday is Greek ife Day at BHS. Wear your polos and your khakis. The parade will take place Wednesday evening at the student parking lot. Homecoming interviews will continue on KWON at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday with attendant Laura Snider and Colin Goddard compliments of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.