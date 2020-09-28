Posted: Sep 28, 2020 4:52 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2020 4:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Woolaroc has announced the return of its annual event, Wonderland of Lights.

Wonderland of Lights is one of the highlights of the year for Woolaroc and they know that it is a tradition for so many in the area. The grounds of Woolaroc light up in such a special way during the holiday season, it truly is some of the best “magic” that Woolaroc has to offer. The safety of their guests and staff remains at the top of Woolaroc’s priorities, which has led them to make some changes to this year’s plans.

To ensure they’re following proper safety recommendations, they will not be able to offer wagon rides, Santa in the museum, or cookies in the Lodge. However, Woolaroc will be open for a drive-thru version of over 750,000 lights that will cover its main grounds. The lights will shine every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. November 27th through December 20th. Since it is a drive thru only, Woolaroc has greatly reduced the price to $2 per person (children 2 and under are free). While it is different than their usual holiday celebration, they will make sure that the lights shine brighter than ever as we all work to make the very best out of these unusual times and help keep holiday traditions alive. The Holiday Horseman will still be roaming the grounds, so keep a close eye out for him.

For more information on Woolaroc visit woolaroc.org or visit their Facebook and Instagram page. Woolaroc is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is located 12 miles SW of Bartlesville on State Highway 123.