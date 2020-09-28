Posted: Sep 28, 2020 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2020 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

A press release from the Osage County Sheriff's Office states that on late Wednesday evening, they received a phone call in reference to a non-responsive male subject within the Bartlesville City Limits of Osage County.

Osage County Deputies, along with the Bartlesville Police Department and Bartlesville EMS responded and the subject, later identified as Ryan Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Osage County Sheriff's Office says this is an ongoing investigation, but foul play is suspected. If you have any information pertaining to the case, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3535.