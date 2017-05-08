Posted: Sep 25, 2020 11:50 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2020 11:50 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska this Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting.

There will be discussion and possible action taken to sign an eight-year plan with the County Improvement Road and Bridge Program. The commissioners will also consider declaring property as surplus in the City of Pawhuska and no longer needed by the county.

The commissioners will consider signing an interlocal agreement with Wynona Public Schools and the commissioners will have continued discussion regarding the possibility of making further amendments or procedures for those entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned buildings.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.