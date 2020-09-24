Posted: Sep 24, 2020 12:04 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2020 12:07 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine for an incident that occurred on Wednesday in Caney.

According to the Caney Police Department, they received a report of a black in color Dodge Challenger in the area of South High Street traveling at accelerated speeds. Officers did not locate the vehicle matching the description at that time.

Later on, at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, an officer observed a vehicle matching the above description, improperly parked (not parked in an outlined stall) at the Garden Walk Apartments located on 10th Avenue. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver was not present. In plain view, the officer observed two plastic marijuana dispensary bottles on the driver’s seat.

Shortly after, 41-year-old Maili L. Mello of Bartlesville arrived at the vehicle and was identified as the owner and driver of the vehicle. Upon search of the vehicle, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Charges recommended and sent to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office included:

Possession of opiate/opium/narcotic

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Caney Police Department said all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.