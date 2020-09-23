Posted: Sep 23, 2020 9:36 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

At Caney High School, it's Taste the Rainbow Day!

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday with Evie Scoles and Jacob Owens compliments of Caney Family Dental.

Thursday is Twin and Twizzler Day at CHS. Homecoming royalty interviews will continue on KRIG at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday with Maeli Simpson and Grady Postrach compliments of Caney Drug.