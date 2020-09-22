Posted: Sep 22, 2020 11:29 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2020 11:29 AM

Ty Loftis

An injury collision occurred just south of Pawhuska early Saturday morning involving a 2019 Harley Davidson Tricycle and three cows.

The 70-year old male was traveling northbound on Highway 60 when he struck the three cows. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in serious condition with arm, leg and trunk internal injuries.

Reports show that the cause of the collision is a domesticated animal in the road.