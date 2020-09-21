Posted: Sep 21, 2020 7:03 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 7:07 PM

On Monday night, the Dewey City Council approved a resolution amending article three of an agreement establishing the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group.

City Manager Kevin Trease said OMAG was established in 1977. Trease said the term for the agreement was 50 years, and the group wanted to continue with the agreement.

Trease said OMAG has taken care of the City of Dewey as they have been reasonable with their rates. He added that the City of Dewey pays OMAG for things like vehicle insurance, property insurance and much more.

Later in the meeting, the Dewey City Council approved the 2021 Calendar Year schedule of regular meetings for the Council and the Dewey Public Works Authority.