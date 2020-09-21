Posted: Sep 21, 2020 5:54 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 7:14 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday was highlighted by the fact that our schools have fared well in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Granger Meador is the Executive Director of Technology and Communications. He also chairs the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Committee. Meador said, "We have not seen a heavy impact yet from COVID-19 on our positive cases and quarantines. The highest we have reached was about 2% of our students being affected," adding, " Right now, it's about one half of a percent, but it fluctuates."

The numbers speak for themselves.

Bartlesville School Board President Scott Bilger thanked the educators, students and staff for pulling together to create and implement the plan for the safe return to in-person learning.