Posted: Sep 21, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 2:29 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive that they believe may be in the Bartlesville area. The NCSO has issued a $350,000 felony warrant for Chance Thomison. Thomison is facing a possible charge of firearm possession after former felony conviction among other charges.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says Thomison was believed to be driving a U-Haul truck on Old Highway 169 on September 4. The vehicle was suspect vehicle in burglaries and theft of mail and packages in the eastern part of Nowata County.

If you come in contact or see Thomison please contact the Sheriff's Office 918 273 2287.