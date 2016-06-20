Posted: Sep 21, 2020 1:47 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners took no action regarding making any policy changes for the public entering the courthouse or other county-owned buildings. The commissioners did inform the public that progress was being made regarding the addition of air purifiers to county-owned buildings to help stop the spread of COVID-19. County Clerk Shelia Bellamy and District One Commissioner Randall Jones explains where they stand at the moment.

The only concern the commissioners have about that is that it may cost more than $50,000 because they will have to install the units in so many buildings across the county. If they have to bid the project out, that will take a longer time as well.

In talking about how to deal with public admittance to county-owned buildings, the commissioners were glad to see Osage County dip back into the yellow, or low risk category, but they said there is no reason to change what regulations they have in place.