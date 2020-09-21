News
Oklahoma Union Public Schools
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 11:29 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 11:29 AM
Oklahoma Union Homecoming Interviews Begin
Garrett Giles
At Oklahoma Union High School, it's "Disney Day!"
Homecoming royalty interviews begin on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 5:17 p.m. on Monday with Murphy Warring and Raul Alvidrez compliments of Regent Bank.
Tuesday is "Jersey Day" at Oklahoma Union. Homecoming royalty interviews will continue on KRIG on Tuesday at 5:17 p.m. with Aubrey Biggs, Talon Big Eagle, and Baylor Nash, compliments of LPL Painting.
