Posted: Sep 21, 2020 11:29 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

At Oklahoma Union High School, it's "Disney Day!"

Homecoming royalty interviews begin on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 5:17 p.m. on Monday with Murphy Warring and Raul Alvidrez compliments of Regent Bank.

Tuesday is "Jersey Day" at Oklahoma Union. Homecoming royalty interviews will continue on KRIG on Tuesday at 5:17 p.m. with Aubrey Biggs, Talon Big Eagle, and Baylor Nash, compliments of LPL Painting.