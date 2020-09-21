Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 11:26 AM

Barnsdall Homecoming Interviews Begin on KWON

At Barnsdall High School, it's "100 Years Ago Day!"

Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:26 p.m. on Monday with Cooper Sophin, McKenna Bryant, and Cooper Soto, compliments of B&B Lumber.

Tuesday is "Seriously, What Decade are you from?" Day at BHS. Homecoming royalty interviews will continue on KWON at 5:26 p.m. on Tuesday with Samantha Miller and Keegan Sloan compliments of Barnsdall Nursing Home.


